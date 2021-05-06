It seems that Beyoncé was a huge fan of the Spice Girls, so much so that they inspired her to pursue a career in music, at least according to Victoria Beckham.

“I don’t talk about it that much anymore, but what I [remember is that] we inspired lots of young women,” Beckham explained in a new episode of the Breaking Beauty podcast, around the 16-minute mark. “When I met Beyoncé a few years ago, she actually said to me: ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do, and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am.’”

Beckham added, “When someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, that’s quite something.”

As everyone knows, Beckham was a member of the Spice Girls, taking on the stage name of Posh Spice—a group that took the world by storm in the late 90s. Beckham also cites the group as influential in her Victoria Beckham Beauty line, saying it’s “all about accepting who you are” and knowing “it’s ok to be different, let’s not try to change who we are, let’s celebrate who we are, let’s celebrate the fact that we’re all different, which is why inclusivity is so important to us.” The Spice Girls’ message hinged on the idea of women empowerment.

Bey also found herself to be inspired by Selena, another Texas native. A scene from Season 2 of Netflix’s Selena series shows that the two artists randomly met one time at a Houston mall.

“But I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity and I just saw her and said ‘hello’ and kept it moving,” Beyoncé said in an interview for MTV. “Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation… I think she is a legend and I admire her, and she was so talented. So, I’m very happy that—even though she didn’t know who I was. I’m still so excited that I got that opportunity.”