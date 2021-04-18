The numbers are looking good for Young Thug and his Young Stoner Life crew.

According to projections shared by HitsDailyDouble, the label’s Slime Language 2 project will likely debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The much-anticipated compilation album is expected to move 125,000 to 140,000 units (3,000 to 5,000 in pure album sales) within its first week. That’s a major improvement from the original Slime Language installment, which debuted at the No. 8 spot with 41,000 album-equivalent units.

The sequel delivered 24 tracks with a slew of big-name guest appearances, including everyone from Drake and Lil Uzi Vert to Travis Scott and Big Sean to Future and Lil Baby. YSL boss Thugger spoke about the star-studded feature list during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, saying every single guest was a “part of the Slime.”

“I’m ready to die about Future. I’m ready to die by a Lil Baby, Durk And Uzi. I’m ready to die by these people. You know what I’m saying?” Thug explained. “If it ever comes down to it, this shit ain’t got nothing to do with no music. They was a part of the whole situation. There was a part of the whole thing. I always turn them to family. We don’t look at them like a rappers. We all look at each other like brothers and sisters. Bro, we really argue every day, bro.”



According to first-week projections, the first installment of Eric Church’s Heart & Soul trilogy is expected to rake in 45,000 to 50,000 album-equivalent units within its first week; 35,000 to 40,000 of those units will be in traditional sales. Greta Van Fleet’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate will likely follow with 35,000 to 40,000 units (30,000 to 35,000 in pure album sales).