It looks as if Tyler, the Creator is back. The Igor get-up is gone and a new (very patient) furry friend is by his side.

In a teaser posted to his YouTube channel, Tyler offically hints at upcoming music. The video starts with Tyler making out with a girl on the hood of a pink whip, as he holds a dog on a leash and eventually departs the scene. That’s when Odd Future affiliate Taco comes in the picture to take his girl back, asking “who the fuck is that?”

The clip, titled “Side Street,” ends with the phrase “Call Me If You Get Lost” plastered over a grassy background, with some classic pitched-up Tyler harmonies adding some audio.

The clip’s reveal comes a week after Tyler fans began to notice a billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles with the same phrase, the Columbia Records logo, and a phone number attached. The phone number reportedly gives listeners a glimpse into a conversation between Tyler and his mother.

Fans have more than enough reasons to be excited about new music from Tyler, whose latest 2019 album Igor became his first No. 1 album and secured him eight tracks on the Hot 100 in its first charting week. Before the Igor era, Tyler only had three songs chart on the Hot 100, 2017’s “Who Dat Boy” and “OKRA” and 2011’s “Martians Vs Goblins.”

Igor also secured Tyler his first Grammy win in 2020 for Best Rap Album.

You can watch the teaser above.