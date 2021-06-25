Just a week after announcing its existence, Tyler, the Creator returned Friday with his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

The follow-up to 2019’s Grammy-winning Igor features a slew of guests, including Tyler’s long-time collaborator and hero Pharrell, who shows up alongside Lil Uzi Vert on the track “JUGGERNAUT.” The song marks the fifth time Tyler has enlisted Pharrell for his discography, following 2013’s Wolf (“IFHY”), 2015’s Cherry Bomb (“Keep Da O’s”), 2017’s Flower Boy (“Enjoy Right Now, Today”), and Igor (“Are We Still Friends?”).

Despite the duo’s rich collaboration history, a rumor began circulating that “JUGGERNAUT” was originally meant for a scrapped Uzi/Pharrell project.

Shortly after the release of Call Me If You Get Lost, one fan took to Twitter to stir the pot. “Coldest Uzi verse I’ve ever heard,” they wrote. “It was from a scrapped album that Pharrell and Uzi were gonna do together in 2017… Coulda been sick.”

Tyler was quick to call foul on the statement. “Idk who starts narratives but it is not from a scrapped p and uzi album, idk where you got that info from,” he responded to the person’s tweet.

After the fan identified where he supposedly learned the false narrative, Tyler sent a series of tweets expressing how he felt about the rumor, noting that “its so much random info and rumors that i be seeing and im like bro where do yall get this info from one day ima just correct even the smallest shit just so yall have the right info.”

Check out Tyler’s remarks about “JUGGERNAUT” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell—plus rumors and misinterpreted lyrics—below.