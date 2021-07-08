Tyler, the Creator came through on Thursday with a new official video from the Call Me If You Get Lost era, once again boasting the directorial stylings of alter ego Wolf Haley.

The new “Lemonhead” video, which clocks in at less than two minutes in length, is available up top via YouTube.

The Igor follow-up debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming Tyler’s second album to do so. Additionally, 13 tracks from the album landed in the Hot 100 chart. “Wusyaname,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign, debuted at No. 14 to become the highest-charting track from Tyler’s sixth studio release. Fittingly, Tyler’s fourth verse on “Wilshire” has also already landed him the No. 4 spot on Complex’s Best Rap Verses of 2021 (So Far) ranking.

If you missed out on the short run of small pop-up shows Tyler recently embarked on to celebrate the album’s release, the rest of the year will give you plenty of options to catch the live Tyler experience in a festival capacity. The 2020 Grammy winner is currently slated to roll out headlining performances at Bonnaroo in Tennessee, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, and more.

After you’ve peeped the new video for “Lemonhead” up top, see below for all the previously released Call Me If You Get Lost visuals, starting with the superb “Corso” and working your way back to the 43-second clip that helped signal in June that a new era was fully upon us.