It might be time for Freddie Gibbs and Tyler, the Creator to go on a comedy tour.

The duo took to Instagram Live on Freddie’s account—which is not banned at the moment—to give an inside look at them working on material in the studio. But their creative drive doesn’t mean they didn’t have time to toss some jokes around.

When Freddie told Tyler that when he “came out gay, motherfuckers supported you,” T was quick to shut the comment down and clarify that he never came out. And after Freddie said he supported the LGBTQ community, Bunny Hop leaped on the opportunity to get a laugh.

“Is this what you’re saying, Freddie?” T asked. “Is Freddie coming out?”