Tyler, the Creator celebrated on Twitter Sunday, after he earned his second No. 1 album with Call Me If You Get Lost. In one of his celebratory tweets, Tyler seemed to address comments that were once made by an old chart rival.

“MYSTERIOUS MUSIC,” Tyler wrote. “HA!” The tweet was likely aimed at DJ Khaled, who once used that very adjective to disparage Tyler’s music.

Back in 2019, when Tyler’s Igor hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, he finished ahead of Khaled’s Father of Asahd, which the super-producer didn’t seem to understand at the time.

“I make albums so people can play it and you actually hear it,” Khaled wrote two years ago in a post he’s since deleted. “You know, driving your car, you hear another car playing it. You know, go to the barbershop, you hear them playing it. You know, turn the radio on, and you hear them playing it. It’s called great music. It’s called albums that you actually hear the songs. Not no mysterious shit that you never hear it.”

Two years ago, when Tyler caught up with Zane Lowe, per Rap-Up, he explained that he had nothing against Khaled, but that the magnitude of beating out his album for the top spot made it that much sweeter.

“This is no disrespect to Khaled or anyone, but this n***a had every person in the industry, everyone on that fucking album—everyone, everyone—Cardi B, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Beyoncé and JAY, everyone who sells billions of records,” Tyler shared.”And the fact that I beat him with this that isn’t parallel to all the popping music right now was fucking crazy, bro.”