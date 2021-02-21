Coca-Cola has released a new ad, soundtracked by Tyler, the Creator.

“I provided Coca-Cola with all the sounds for this =),” the Flower Boy artist tweeted on Sunday.

In the video, we see a number of people pop open a bottle of Coca-Cola, and begin dancing relentlessly after taking their first sip. People are shown dancing in a corner store, at the dinner table, while watching a soccer game, and more. “Sip, sip, sip, sip, sip,” Tyler reiterates in the song, “Tell me how it tastes, yeah, good, good, good.”

He shared a couple of tweets about creating the song, writing, “drums are fucking hard the low end is shaking.” He also added, “thats me playing the flute at the beginning.”

Tyler also shouted out Coca-Cola for giving him the opportunity: “mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it. commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss”

Watch Tyler’s new Coca-Cola ad at the top.