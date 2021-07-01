Mac Miller’s legacy lives on.

In the years since his untimely death, Miller fans have been gifted a slew of posthumous releases lead by or featuring the Grammy-nominated artist. There was “That’s Life” with 88-Keys and Sia, “Time” with Free Nationals and Kali Uchis, as well as his 12-track studio album Circles. This week, we’re reminded just how prolific the late rapper was with the release of “I Believed It”—a posthumous track with Dvsn and Miller’s previous collaborator Ty Dolla Sign.

The record comes nearly five years after Miller and Ty Dolla connected on “Cinderella” off the former’s 2016 studio album, The Devine Feminine. It’s unclear if “I Believed It” is a standalone release or part of a full-length project from one of the contributing acts.

Although he has assisted a number of cuts over the last several months, Ty Dolla hasn’t delivered a proper studio album since fall 2020. The gap has been a bit smaller for Dvsn, which came through with their Amusing Her Feelings deluxe EP at the top of the year. The duo, made up of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of their debut album Sept. 5, and are now gearing up to release new music “soon.”

You can stream “I Believed It” on Apple Music and via Spotify below.