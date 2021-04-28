Just a month after enlisting Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko for the remix of his Featuring Ty Dolla Sign track “By Yourself,” Ty Dolla Sign has returned with the Tiffany Haddish-starring music video.

Directed by Ty with Alex Bittan, the visual finds Haddish in rare form, as the 41-year-old comedian shows off her dance moves at a junkyard while Ty posts up against a tricked-out low-rider. Tiller and Aiko also make cameos in the video.

“By Yourself,” produced by Mustard, dropped last fall in the lead up to Ty’s latest album, the aforementioned Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Released last October, Ty’s third studio album featured a star-studded guest list, with appearances from Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Kid Cudi, Quavo, and more.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, earning Ty his first-ever ever top 10 debut with 44,000 album-equivalent units (including 4,000 copies as pure album sales) moved in its first week. The album also accumulated a total of 50.83 million on-demand streams in the first seven days of its release.

Check out the music video for “By Yourself” up top.