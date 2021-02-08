Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of South Carolina rapper 18veno, deputies in York County told the local NBC affiliate.

On Friday, investigators revealed that 20-year-old Khalil Lahenra Robinson of Winnsboro, South Carolina was arrested. Robinson has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for his alleged hand in 18veno’s death. He’s currently in custody and his bail has been denied.

Also, 22-year-old Christopher Lamont McCollough was arrested for drug-related charges that could be linked to the case. Unlike Robinson, it’s unclear if he was directly involved in 18veno’s murder, but more charges could be pending.

“After weeks of diligent investigation, our detectives believe these are the people responsible for the unnecessary death of Paul Harts,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

19-year-old 18veno (born Paul Harts) was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill after being shot inside a home.

18veno exploded on to the scene in 2020 with popular tracks like “Fuck Rap” and “1942.” Both of these records were featured on his 5-track EP R4z which set the stage for his debut project Pablo. 18veno was signed to the South Carolina label BoyMeetSpace and often collaborated with other South Carolina natives like producers, Jetsonmade, and Neeko Baby.