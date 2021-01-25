South Carolina rapper 18veno was fatally shot in his home state on Sunday.

WCNC Charlotte reports that the 19-year-old rapper was declared dead at a hospital in Rock Hill, South Carolina. York County Sheriff’s Department has since opened an investigation into the incident. According to the news outlet, he was killed inside of a house in Rock Hill. When police arrived on the scene, they reportedly discovered two teens suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home.

The first few years of 18veno’s life were spent in Washington D.C., according to Pitchfork. He later moved to Winnsboro, South Carolina where he began rapping in the fourth grade. He was heavily influenced by Southern trap, pointing to rappers like Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, and Jeezy as inspiration. He soon began sharing his work, with 2020 seeing the arrival of his 5-track EP R4z and his debut project Pablo, which were both released by South Carolina label BoyMeetSpace. He liked working with other South Carolina artists, like PG RA, who was featured on 18veno’s song “Cops & Robbers.” He also often collaborated with South Carolina natives jetsonmade and Neeko Baby.

Last July, 18veno appeared on Pigeons & Planes’ Best New Artists list, which pointed to his songs “Fuck Rap” and “1942”—both produced by Neeko—as standout records from R4z.

“I still don’t think we have the respect we need,” he told Lyrical Lemonade, regarding South Carolina artists. “We ain’t on like we’re supposed to be, yet. It’s up to us at this point—it’s up to the artists that SC has right now. I wanna be one of the ones that helps put us on at a worldwide level.”