For the past few years, TSB—or Tobi Shyboy—has been one of the most in-demand producers going, crafting hits for J Hus, Dave, MoStack, Headie One, Loski and many more. Today, however, TSB steps into the limelight with his debut single, “Jagged Edge”—which interpolates R&B group Jagged Edge’s 2003 hit “Walked Outta Heaven”—and he’s brought UK drill stars Unknown T and M1llionz along for the ride.

A step away from some of the usual beats the two rappers usually opt for, here TSB gives them something lighter, more fluid, opting for chrome-covered synths and nimble strings. That doesn’t mean either of them are taking their foot off the gas, instead they go back-to-back with smooth yet sharp rhymes about the women in their life.