Trick Daddy is under fire after several of his controversial comments from a panel went viral, when he claimed Beyoncé couldn’t sing and Jay-Z “never won the greatest rapper alive.”

The audio clip, which began circulating on social media, starts with the Florida MC discussing another unidentified artist, when he begins to explain his feelings on Bey.

The recording starts with Trick Daddy criticizing the Lemonade artst “because she see money” and “ain’t trying to give back to music or nothing.”

That’s when the rapper moved on to his most controversial take. “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherfuckin’ self. Beyoncé can’t sing,” he said.

The 46-year-old went on to explain his feelings about Jay, sharing that he felt New York huddled around the rapper after Biggie’s death, and that he doesn’t think Hov should be on a “greatest rapper alive” level.

“Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,” Trick said. “I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

Of course, after his comments, Trick has been dealing with plenty of backlash on social media, including several hundred bee emojis flooding his comment sections. See what people on Twitter had to say below.