Travis Scott’s star power is undeniable. This was on full display when hundreds of fans flooded the streets of West Hollywood just to get a glimpse of him.

On Tuesday, Scott surprised Los Angeles by announcing a pop-up newsstand to promote his takeover of i-D magazine.

i-D is the latest brand to partner with Scott and Catcus Jack. For La Flame’s limited edition “Utopia Issue,” the rapper talked to director and fellow Texan Robert Rodriguez about creativity and art. It featured a cover and photos shot by Spike Jonze. Utopia is also the name of Scott’s follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2018 album Astroworld.

“I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound,” Scott said to Rodríguez about his new album. “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

Per TMZ, Scott was fined by Los Angeles for putting together a pop-up that obviously ignored COVID regulations.