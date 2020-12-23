Santa Scott is coming to town. Travis Scott returned to his hometown this week to host a donation drive with his daughter Stormi, serving 2000 kids and families in Houston.

Through his Cactus Jack Foundation, the Astroworld rapper gave away toys, warm meals, fresh produce, Christmas trees, blankets, clothing, and PPE supplies.

Scott and his daughter were joined by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, hosting the event at Sunnyside Park near where Trav grew up in Missouri City. The team passed out 2000 toys from Mattel and other leading brands to 1000 students across three local Houston elementary schools, as well as the faculty and local residents, serving a total of 2000 Houstonians.

On top of gifts and supplies, the Cactus Jack Foundation provided free meals and fresh and canned produce. Turner’s own Turkey Leg Hut Food Truck was also on site. In addition to Turner, US Congressman Al Green, US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, and City Council Member Edward Pollard were all in attendance.

La Flame didn’t let COVID-19 put a damper on his generous drive, doing contact-less donations through pickup only. Of course he couldn’t have done it without his little helper Stormi, who turns three in February.