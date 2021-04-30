Astroworld Festival is making a return for its third installment.

Musician, mogul, and fast food aficionado Travis Scott has revealed details on the 2021 installment of his popular Houston festival, sharing both its poster and ticketing information on Friday, which also happens to be La Flame’s 29th birthday. The third-annual festival is set to happen from Nov. 5-6 at Houston’s NRG Park with tickets on sale Wednesday, May 5 at 10 a.m. CT.

“For this bday all I want is rage man we been locked in a house for sometime now and I been banging my head around trynna get back to it I been wanting to share and experience with all the like minded chaotic rager like me for some time now,” Trav wrote in an all-caps Instagram caption. “That being said in November pop out at the fest Astroworld Fest 2021 2 days this year with an out landish lineup see u soon !!!”

Fans can take a look at ticketing info here, alongside the new promotional video below, featuring highlights from previous fests. This year’s dates feature a new theme, “Open Your Eyes to a Whole New Universe,” with Trav being confirmed as the headlining act as fans wait for his upcoming album Utopia.

The “outlandish” lineup for this year’s fest has yet to be announced, but Astroworld has previously featured performances from Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Migos, Pharrell, Megan Thee Stallion and, of course, Scott himself. A release notes that the November 2019 fest “became the largest single-day artist-curated music festival in the country, as well as the largest music festival in Scott’s hometown of Houston as the sold-out event played host to over 50,000 fans from across the globe.”

While there wasn’t a fest last year, Trav’s team announced it would be returning in 2021, and they’ve kept their promise. Some of the proceeds from this year’s Astroworld Festival will go to its official charity partner, Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, which “looks to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success.”