It’s been a while since Travis Scott and Jordan Brand brought one of their sneaker collaborations to retail, but that will change this week.

This Friday, April 30, the Houston rapper will once again link with the brand to deliver a new collection featuring the “British Khaki” Air Jordan 6 on his 29th birthday, after earlier reimagining the model in October 2019. The Air Jordan 6 debuted in 1991 as a performance basketball shoe for NBA legend Michael Jordan but since his retirement, it has become one of the brand’s most popular lifestyle offerings. In addition to the collaborative sneakers, the capsule includes matching apparel consisting of co-branded shirts, a vest, a hoodie, shorts, and pants.

Ahead of its April 30 launch, retailers across the globe have begun announcing their own release procedures of the latest Travis Scott x Air Jordan collection in addition to it being available on the SNKRS app. While the list below is helpful in navigating the launch, it’s still recommended that readers check with their local stockists for specific release times and procedures for the limited drop.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki” Store List:

Nike SNKRS app

Foot Locker

A Ma Maniere

Social Status

Slam Jam

Xhibition

BSTN

Feature

End Clothing

Back Door

One Block Down

Titolo