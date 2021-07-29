Trae tha Truth is always showing up for his fellow Houstonians.

On Wednesday, the rapper/activist called on his followers to help get into contact with Jaydeen Buckley—a teenage boy who spent weeks selling water to raise money for school clothes. Jaydeen’s efforts were shared in a Facebook post that eventually went viral.

“Please stop by and buy a bottled water or donate to him,” the post read in part. “He’s a really sweet kid. In a world where so many of our youth choose to rob and steal, he has chosen a different path … Let’s make sure he has everything he needs to be successful this school year.”

Trae and his volunteer group, Relief Gang, eventually caught wind of Jaydeen’s endeavor and called on their followers to help get in contact with the student’s family: “Get Me A Contact On Lil Homie, Tell Him I Got Him,” Trae wrote on Instagram. “Too Hot for him To Be Out There.”