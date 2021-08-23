TMZ has learned that a judge has increased Tory Lanez’s bail for violating a protective order granted to Megan Thee Stallion after he appeared on the Rolling Loud stage in Miami last month shortly after her performance.

His bail has been bumped up from $190,000 to $250,000.

Prosecutors filed a motion earlier this month requesting that the judge either increase his bail or revoke it since he was allegedly within 100 yards of Megan when he made a surprise appearance during DaBaby’s controversial set. A source told TMZ at the time that Tory was never physically close to her.

Lanez is also prohibited from attending any events where the Houston rapper will be present.

The judge made it clear that this is his last warning as another violation will result in Tory being remanded into custody.

The protective order stems from the July 2020 incident in which Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle after allegedly shooting Megan in the foot during a dispute in the Hollywood Hills. Tory’s Rolling Loud appearance came one week after DaBaby and Megan exchanged words over Twitter after the Baby on Baby rapper retweeted a post that made light of the altercation that reportedly left her with shrapnel in her left heel.