It’s safe to say Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are no longer on friendly terms.

The drama unfolded on social media Saturday, just days after DaBaby released his “Skat” record with Tory Lanez—the man who is accused of shooting Megan during a dispute last summer. XXL points out the tense exchange began when DaBaby retweeted a post that made light of Lanez’s alleged attack on the Good News rapper.

It was long before fans began slamming DaBaby over the retweet, which he claimed was unintentional.

Shortly after, Megan returned to Twitter with a message that emphasized the gravity of the situation, which many simply dismissed as another internet beef. Though she didn’t specifically name DaBaby in her initial post, it was more than clear who she was referring to.

DaBaby then fired back, claiming Megan had “let these folks get the best you,” and told her to maintain her stance “without feeling like I’m against ya.”

Megan then told DaBaby her “stance has changed,” and then accused him of being a flip-flopper. She claimed they had a private conversation in which DaBaby said he wouldn’t promote his joint track with Lanez because it was a “good business move.”

DaBaby continued to say he was simply trying to mind his own business and wanted to end the back-and-forth.

Oh, but it didn’t end there. Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, chimed in with a few choice words for DaBaby, who he accused of backpedaling.

DaBaby laughed the message off, which only made Pardi more heated.

Megan has not shared any other tweets about the situation. She and DaBaby have worked together on a number of tracks over the years, including “Cash Shit,” "Nasty,” and “Cry Baby.” But in light of recent developments, don’t expect a reunion anytime soon.