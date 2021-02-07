Time was when The Weeknd was just a homeless kid from Scarborough trying to make it in the music industry. Today, a slew of No. 1 albums, platinum plaques, and record-breaking singles later, he’s set to take centre stage at one of the world’s most watched events when he headlines the Super Bowl LV halftime show. In honour of Abel Tesfaye’s phenomenal rise, the city of Toronto is giving the artist his very own day.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Toronto’s mayor John Tory posted a screenshot of the announcement with a caption reading, “Proud to proclaim February 7th The Weeknd Day in Toronto as we honour @theweeknd who is performing today at the #SuperBowl.” He added, “Torontonians are cheering on proudly as he takes the stage at the #HalfTimeShow.”

In the announcement, Tory lists off The Weeknd’s many accolades, stating that the artist has become “the first Canadian to headline a solo halftime show and only the third Canadian ever to perform live at one of the world’s most watched events.” He gives a nod to the Toronto borough where Tesfaye’s journey began, adding, “Millions of people will be watching him and cheering him on but we know Scarborough, a community he continues to support, will be cheering the loudest!”

Read the full statement above.