Toro y Moi announced via Instagram that he will be donating all profits from his appearance at Astroworld to the families of the people who tragically died last week.

“I’d like to send my condolences to the families of those who were killed at AstroWorld last week,” the post reads. “The loss of life at a concert is unbelievably sad and discouraging as an entertainer. It’s taken me a few days to process and understand what all has happened.”

“To show support, my business/management teams, my band and crew, and I are all donating our entire fees and any profit to the families of the victims from the event,” the post continued. “Profiting from this event feels completely off and I’d like to encourage other performers to consider helping in someway as well.”

Eight people have been confirmed dead, while several others were injured as a result of crowd surge that caused many to get trampled. Days later, the heartbreaking news continued to surface with Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M University, declared brain dead from the injuries sustained at the festival.

The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who is currently in a medically induced coma and on life support, has filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation. The lawsuits keep piling up for Scott, Live Nation, and others, totaling over 30 filed.

While Toro y Moi encouraged other Astroworld performers to donate their earnings, he’s following the lead of Roddy Ricch, who said he would be giving his compensation to the victims’ families one day after news of the tragedy surfaced.