Tink has dropped off her new album Heat of the Moment via Winter’s Diary and Empire.

Executive produced by Hitmaka, the 14-track offering sees appearances from Jeremih, Davido, Kodak Black, and Yung Bleu, who assists the Chicago singer on the lead song “Selfish.”

“With Heat of the Moment, I want people to see the elevation in me,” Tink said in a press release. “Through all the hate, I’m still rising. The video feels like a reintroduction. I’m showing people I’m the same bitch, just on a different level. I’m excited for this album, solely because It’s different from anything I’ve ever released. I really stepped out of the box and pushed my sound on each record. Working alongside Hitmaka made it fun. And I’m just happy to deliver good music for the fans.”

The record’s title track sees Tink open up about the struggles behind her success and the negative effects rumors can have on her. “Fake a smile, but I be shutting down/So-called friend, I’m like, ‘Where are you now?’/When I need you nowhere to be found,” she sings.

Heat of the Moment follows 2020’s studio album Hopeless Romantic and her 2019 mixtape Voicemails.

Stream Tink’s latest below.

Hitmaka, Yung Bleu, and others also congratulated Tink on Twitter: