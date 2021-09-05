Happy B-Day!

On Saturday, fans, friends, and celebrities flooded social media with birthday posts for Beyoncé, who has officially hit the big 4-0. Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jill Biden were among the high-profile figures who shared birthday wishes to the singer online; however, the most notable and heartfelt tribute was shared by Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles.

The post included a clip of a 2011 Access Hollywood interview in which Beyoncé listed the things she wanted to acomplish before turning 40. She spoke about her dreams to have children, direct a documentary, develop younger artists, grow her brand, and “just be happy.” The post also featured a reel of Beyonce achieving those goals over the past several years.

“Wow you reached every one of your goals and then some,” Knowles wrote in the caption. “You deserve it baby, and every other blessing that God has bestowed upon you!”

Knowles went on to recognize her daughter’s hard work and talent, before praising her ability to remain humble throughout her career. She highlighted Bey’s generosity, positivity, and intelligence, and referred to her as the most “creative person I know.”

“There is not a mean bone in your body and no bitterness in your heart ...” Knowles continued. “You are loved by so many! So on this day, I say Thank you for Forty years of love filled, inspiring, joyful, proud momma moments. I wouldn’t trade you for anybody else.”

You can read Knowles full post, as well as other Bey birthday tributes below.