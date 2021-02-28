A lawyer has asked authorities to start an investigation into T.I. and Tiny on behalf of the 11 women who claim they were drugged or sexually assaulted by the couple, The New York Times reports.

Lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn sent a letter to the prosecution claiming that the couple has committed a host of crimes including “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment.” Blackburn even recounted an event that happened in 2005 from an alleged victim that refused to remain anonymous.

“On several occasions, T.I. forced her to take multiple ecstasy pills,” Blackburn wrote. “The duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different women against her will. … She has personally witnessed women complaining of being kidnapped and held against their will for days at a time.”

Blackburn says he has sent letters seeking a criminal investigation to different attorney offices across America including the US Attorneys for the Northern District of Georgia and the Central District of California, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, and the state’s attorney general. Although he’s received notices of delivery, no formal investigation has been launched.

T.I. has denied the accusation on behalf of himself and his wife. Yet despite claiming to have proof the stories were fabricated, the rapper’s T.I. And Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle television show has been put on hold until an official resolution has been reached.