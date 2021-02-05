Filming of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has been suspended amid a range of sexual abuse allegations made against the rapper and his wife.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV Entertainment spokesperson told Deadline. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

Sources told the outlet that MTV Entertainment, T.I., and Tiny all decided to halt production, as well as their plans to announce a Season 4 premiere that was slated for spring. The couple had started filming its fourth season in Atlanta in December.

Among the allegations that have been made against the couple include drugging and coercing women. After releasing a statement addressing the situation late last month, Tip took to Instagram to double down on his denial of the accusations.

“It’s been extremely difficult for me to remain quiet in light of all the things that have transpired, and all the egregious allegations being tossed around about me and my wife,” he said. He also implied that those who are making these claims are trying to lure him and his family into calling them “liars,” which could lead to a civil suit.

The couple also claims that they have had issues with the accuser, Sabrina Peterson, for years and could take legal action against her if the allegations don’t stop.