The Weeknd has made his return with the release of his latest single, Take My Breath.

The Weeknd dropped the song and its accompanying music video on Friday, which you can check out up top. The video was directed by Cliqua.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the record since a portion of “Take My Breath” was used to promote this year’s Olympic games with an ad that featured Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Gabby Thomas of Team USA.