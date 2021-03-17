To mark the ten-year anniversary of his debut mixtape House of Balloons, the Weeknd is set to reissue the project on digital services and vinyl.

“On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in its original incarnation,” he wrote on Twitter. “With the original mixes and samples.” The songs from the project were only available on streaming services through 2012’s Trilogy, a release that compiled newly mixed and remastered versions of his first three mixtapes.

Some of the samples from the original House of Balloons release were absent on Trilogy, including the use of Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” on “What You Need.” Originally released in 2011 while the Weeknd was still an anonymous figure to most listeners, the tape introduced fans to the Toronto musician’s moody take on R&B. Met with overwhelming critical reception, the tape was followed by Thursday and Echoes of Silence the same year.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Weeknd will also unveil a new merch drop that will include a limited-edition vinyl, of which only 1,000 will be made for sale. The vinyl will be available alongside other merch on March 21 at 3 p.m. ET on his webstore.

House of Balloons is set to arrive on streaming services on March 21.