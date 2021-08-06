Following the group’s stellar performance at the recent Verzuz match-up against Dipset, Yonkers trio The LOX will be getting the keys to the city they call home.

The news was revealed in an Instagram post from Styles P, who shared a video of him with his bandmates sharing the announcement. “We are honored, humbled, and appreciative to have the keys to the city,” Styles P wrote alongside the video. “We will do what’s necessary to make it a healthier, safer, vibrant city for those coming after us, and will push to make it happen in other cities as well.”

In the clip, P also spoke about the group’s ongoing park renovation projects. “We just want to say thank you. Love is love. To the people of Yonkers, the mayor of Yonkers, we will be receiving the key to the city," he said. "Super dope, love is love. Even doper than that, we’re opening up a revised third park, a third workout station in Yonkers for people, kids, grownups, women and children to have family activities and keep focusing on your health.”

It’s been a good week for the hip-hop trio, who faced off against Dipset in a hectic Verzuz battle on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Many suggested that The LOX came out on top, with 50 Cent and Tyler, the Creator among those to praise the group.

Check out the announcement video regarding the news above.