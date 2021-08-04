The LOX and Dipset went head to head in the latest edition of Verzuz, with the Bad Boy-turned-Ruff Ryders crew (Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch) going hit-for-hit with Harlem’s Diplomats (Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey) at Madison Square Garden Stage on Tuesday night.

Fresh off the legendary battle, 50 Cent isn’t shying away from declaring a winner.

The Queens rapper, whose G-Unit crew has a history of beefing with the Dips, took to Instagram on Wednesday to troll Cam’ron with a photoshopped picture of Jadakiss wearing Killa Cam’s signature pink mink.

“@jadakiss The LOX smoked @mr_camron DIPSET last night,” 50 captioned the photo. “LOL took his pink shit!”