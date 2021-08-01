Now that’s staying power.

Thanks to the success of his latest No. 3 charting single “Stay” with Justin Bieber, a handful of public appearances and a project that just keeps getting bigger and bigger, The Kid LAROI has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time this week, with his 2020-released Fuck Love rising from No. 26 to No. 1.

The project was rereleased for the third time last week as Fuck Love 3: Over You, with six additional tracks on this week’s Fuck Love 3+: Over You. For its 53rd week on the BB 200, Fuck Love just recently brought in 85,000 equivalent album units this past week, according to MRC Data.

The original project dropped back in July of 2020, with a deluxe reissue hitting streaming services in November of 2020. The effort now has an impressive 35 tracks total from the 17-year-old superstar, who follows Billie Eilish as the youngest artist to reach No. 1 since April 13, 2019. He’s also the first Australian act to be No. 1 since AC/DC’s November album Power Up topped the chart, Billboard reports.

“WTF I FUCKING LOVE YOU FAM WOWOWOWOWOW LIFE IS NOT REAL,” Laroi wrote as he reacted to the news on Twitter Sunday.

Of course, the continually growing success of Fuck Love comes as his and Bieber’s July hit “Stay” has monopolized pop radio stations across the country. Laroi has previously linked with the Biebs on “Unstable,” an album cut off Bieber’s latest album, Justice.

While streaming the Australian star’s latest revamp, make sure to check out his experience sneaker shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma in July.