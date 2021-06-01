J. Cole was the first God-tier rapper to jump out the window with the release of his well-received album, The Off-Season. But according to fellow Compton legend, The Game, Kendrick Lamar might be right on Cole’s heels.

On Monday, a video of Game started to surface on social media. After praising Cole for what he did with the project, Game claimed that’s Kendrick’s new album is coming “real soon.”

“I talked to Top Dawg. You know, he told me Kendrick ‘bout to hit n****s with some shit real soon and shit. So, you know, who knows how real soon that it but if Kendrick is working, that shit is always major,” Game said.

If there is any outside rapper who would have the inside scoop on what’s going on in the TDE camp, it would be Game. Not only did he carry the Hub City for a generation, but he also shared the wealth by taking Kendrick on his first major tour. Kendrick explained how much Game meant to him and the city of Compton by dedicating half of “Black Boy Fly” from Good Kid M.A.A.D. City to The Game.

The world has been long overdue for a Kendrick Lamar album. It has been nearly half a decade since he blessed the world with DAMN., but all the artists on TDE are accustomed to taking long breaks in between projects. Now, the label had shaken itself awake and preparing a rollout for a new set of projects that will begin with Isaiah Rashad’s sophomore album.