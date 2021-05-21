The City Girls are finally giving the people what they want. Yung Miami and JT have unleashed “Twerkulator” on fans this Friday.

“Twerkulator” was a long-lost track from the City Girls’ 2020 album, City on Lock. Yet, despite being one of the strongest labels in music, Quality Control and Capitol records were unable to clear Green Velvet’s classic house music track, “Coffee Pot (It’s Time for the Percolator),” forcing them to leave the song on the cutting room floor.

But somehow the song got leaked this year and started making its rounds on social media. TikTok eventually got ahold of the record and turned the song—specifically JT’s verse—into a viral dance challenge. Like almost everything that hits TikTok, “Twerkulator” blossomed into a cult smash record even though it was never formally released.

Now, nearly a year after it was supposed to hit the streets, Coach K and Pee were able to work their magic. The City Girls have officially released their already hit record “Twerkulator” for fans to fully enjoy.

Listen to Yung Miami and JT’s new single, “Twerkulator,” below.