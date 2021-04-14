The City Girls had a quick burst into superstardom after scoring an appearance on Drake’s No. 1 single, “In My Feelings.” Although sparking a cultural movement is undoubtedly hard work, one-half of the duo, JT, can admit that the comforts of fame curbed her hunger for success.

Megan Thee Stallion and the City Girls gave fans an in-depth look into the world of new-age female rap with their feature for Interview Magazine. JT explained that the rawness of their poverty-stricken environment and need for money/fame made the group’s first tracks edgier. She confessed that her not station in life made her “lazy” and she just learning to remotivate herself.

“I’m so comfortable and content with myself that I don’t even think I’m struggling,” JT told Megan. “Back then, I was really struggling. And when you’re struggling, I feel like you make the best music. When you ain’t got nothing to lose, you make the best music. I really come from nothing, so anything is a blessing to me. I got lazy and comfortable at one point, but I’m getting back into that mode where I feel like we’ve got something to prove. So right now, that’s what I’m on. It’s comeback season.”

The City Girls might have let their foot off the gas in the past, but recently they’ve been moving at full throttle. Their latest album spawned two platinum singles “Act Up” and “Twerk” as well as appearing on major remixes like Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum.” Also, JT’s verse on their unreleased song, “Twerkulator,” is burning through TikTok. But unfortunately for fans, the track with is a sample of Cajmere’s “Perculator” and “Planet Rock” by Afrika Bambaataa probably will never be officially released.