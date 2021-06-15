Another year, another Polaris Music Prize long list. Nominees for the best full-length Canadian album make it into this list based on artistic merit, regardless of genre, sales, or record label. In total, 204 albums released between May 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021 were examined by a jury of 199 Canadian journalists, broadcasters, and bloggers.

Last year’s Polaris went to Montreal-based, Zambia-born artist Backxwash for her record God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out Of It. Previous winners include some prominent musicians like Lido Pimienta, Caribou, Feist, Tanya Tagaq, Kaytranada, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Fucked Up, Arcade Fire, and Haviah Mighty.

Some of the notable 2021 nominees include TOBi, who just won the Juno for Rap Recording of the Year, as well as Regent Park folk hero Mustafa and buzzing Toronto rapper DijahSB. U2 producer Daniel Lanois, Montreal-based singer Charlotte Cardin, and R&B Juno winner Savannah Ré also make the cut. The list currently consists of the top 40 Canadian albums, which will later be cut down to 10 records on July 15.

Check out the 2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List below:



Art Bergmann – Late Stage Empire Dementia

Bernice – Eau De Bonjourno

The Besnard Lakes – The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

BIG|BRAVE – Vital

Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

Charlotte Cardin – Phoenix

CFCF – memoryland

Clairmont The Second – IT’S NOT HOW IT SOUNDS

Helena Deland – Someone New

DijahSB – Head Above The Waters

Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition – Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition

Thanya Iyer – KIND

Yves Jarvis – Sundry Rock Song Stock

Rochelle Jordan – Play With the Changes

LAL – Meteors Could Come Down

Daniel Lanois – Heavy Sun

Thierry Larose – Cantalou

Russell Louder – Humor

Elliot Maginot – Easy Morning

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

Laura Niquay – Waska Matisiwin

Nyssa – Girls Like Me

The OBGMs – The Ends

Dorothea Paas – Anything Can’t Happen

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

Savannah Ré – Opia

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Julien Sagot – Sagot

Sargeant X Comrade – Magic Radio

Shabason, Krgovich & Harris – Philadelphia

Yu Su – Yellow River Blue

Julian Taylor – The Ridge

TEKE::TEKE – Shirushi

TOBi – ELEMENTS Vol.1

Vagina Witchcraft – Vagina Witchcraft

The Weather Station – Ignorance

Zoon – Bleached Wavves