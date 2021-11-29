Teyana Taylor, who earlier this month kicked off her farewell tour, was forced to postpone a stop in Connecticut over the weekend after her body “shut down.”

The “Wake Up Love” artist shared a photo from the hospital on Sunday, thanking fans for being “so understanding” of the decision and vowing to be back “better than ever” for the rescheduled edition of the show originally set for Nov. 27 in Mashantucket.

“My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago,” Teyana explained in an Instagram post. “SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage.”

Teyana acknowledged that she’s usually “with the shits” and pointed out examples of her having pushed through obstacles for performances in the past, though she ultimately advised erring on the side of caution when it comes to listening to one’s body.

“But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER,” she said, adding that she’s since been given “proper fluids and nutrients” and will continue to recover.

See Teyana’s post below. Desiigner, Snoh Aalegra, DreamDoll, Lena Waithe, Winnie Harlow, and more showed their support in the comments.

Back in September, Teyana announced details for the Last Rose Petal Tour, which stands as a multi-location farewell trek for the artist. A recent stop on the tour received headlines attention for Teyana having briefly paused her set to check on a fan.