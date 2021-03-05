East Tampa product Taleban Dooda connected with 42 Dugg to deliver his new track “Trappin’ Ain’t Dead,” produced by trap-beat connoisseur Helluva.

It’s evident from the opening shot in the “Trappin’ Ain’t Dead” visuals where Dooda and Dugg are at, with flashes of Tampa Bay labeling throughout the video. It’s also worth noting that Dooda and company shot the visuals for this song just a few days after the Tampa Bay Buccanneers won Super Bowl LV in their home city. While Dooda handily provides his patented Florida rap sound, 42 Dugg comes in to match with his own Detroit flare.

Amidst the fire verses that 42 Dugg has been delivering, he’s also trying to assist people where he can. In late January he offered to help pay bail for the Kansas City woman who tracked down and killed her brother’s suspected murderer.

After offering to pay $20,000 of 21-year-old Tityana Coppage’s $200,000 bond, DaBaby even joined in and said he’d match Dugg’s amount. It’s currently unknown whether Coppage was released on bail.

Dugg has also been busy on the music front, popping up in the video for EST Gee’s song “Members Only.” While you catch up on everything 42 Dugg’s been up to, be sure to watch the music video for his song with Taleban Dooda, “Trappin’ Ain’t Dead,” and stream it below via Spotify or over on other streaming platofrms.

Stay tuned for Dooda’s debut album Fallen Angel, which is set to drop on May 14th via Green Light Music Group/Rostrum Records.