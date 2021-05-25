T-Pain is introducing his own podcast and video show Nappy Boy Radio in partnership with podcast platform PodcastOne.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying, ‘Damn, we should have recorded that,’ so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast,” T-Pain told Deadline. “Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us.”

The series is set to debut on June 3 and will include conversations between T-Pain and Mike Tyson, Slim Jxmmi, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Joe Seo, and Jazzy Pha.

“At PodcastOne, we seek hosts who are charismatic and engaging with something to say that audiences want to hear. T-Pain is all that and more. His innate curiosity and interest in the world around him and the people who live in it offers up endless possibilities for show content and we cannot wait to launch Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain,” said Kit Gray, president of PodcastOne.

Nappy Boy Radio will be recorded in T-Pain’s new podcast studio where he and his guests will discuss everything from music to tech, gaming, exotic cars, alcohol, and more.

On the subject of T-Pain talking to notable figures, the artist recently went on Instagram Live with Mark Zuckerberg to discuss technical difficulties with IG DMs after T-Pain discovered he had a whole request folder full of unread DMs from famous people. Zuckerberg explained the reason behind the folder in question, noting that “I kinda feel like on principle, any time Rihanna sends you a message, it should go into your main inbox.”