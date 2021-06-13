In a recent interview with “The 85 South Show,” T-Pain mentioned that he had big plans to work with an up-and-coming artist back in 2007, but that she ended up ghosting him.

That artist was Nicki Minaj.

T-Pain told the hosts that he was heartbroken when his plans to work with the Queens-bred rapper fell through. “She was like, ‘Hey, I’m an artist too and I'm working on my shit, so ya know, baby chill,” recalled T-Pain. She apparently turned him down because she had been working on her own music. Though Teddy Pain asked her for a “quick little verse,” Nicki reportedly told him, “I’m working on my shit too!” He didn't necessarily say her rejection was “malicious,” but admits it was disheartening.

“Maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj," he said.

Well, Nicki apparently caught wind of the interview and took to Twitter to respond. “I don’t remember this AT ALL but it DEF sound like smthn (sic) I would say,” she wrote. “Omg what was I thinking? He was already a really big artist. I was still underground. Chileeeeee I used to b buggin yo. I was under so much pressure to deliver.”

Nicki went on to say her ghosting him was her fault and that it was all love.

“I have nthn but love and respect for your talent,” she said before thanking him for clearing the vocals for "Go Hard” sample off her re-released mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.