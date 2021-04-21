Michael Sullivan, the half-brother of Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge earlier this year in connection with the death of Floyd Sullivan Jr. Floyd was Michael’s father and was a stepfather to Swae and Slim, helping raise the Rae Sremmurd duo.

Recently, Swae opened up about the tragic death in an episode of his new Snapchat series Swae Meets World, saying the death of Floyd was “like something out of a movie.” Now, per TMZ, he’s released footage of himself and his mother Bernadette Walker calling Michael in jail.

In the clip, Michael is heard on speaker phone saying “I wish I was out,” to which Swae responds “Me too, everybody do.” From there, Bernadette asks Michael to “say what was going through your head about that night.” Swae and Bernadette are then seen listening as Michael offers a brief response.

“I was hearing voices and I thought dad was trying to make me kill myself,” Michael is heard saying. “Like, my stomach was hurting. I couldn’t eat, really, and different stuff like that.”

At the end of the call, Swae again speaks to his half-brother.

“Keep your head clear, Mike, we ain’t forgot about you,” he says. “Keep your head up.”

Previously, Bernadette Walker said that Michael suffers from Schizoaffective disorder. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces a potential life sentence.

In the debut episode of Swae Meets World, as reported earlier this week, Swae spoke candidly on how both the pandemic and Floyd Sullivan Jr.’s death affected his family.

“Everybody struggled in 2020, but it wasn’t just the pandemic for me. It was more than that,” he said in the episode, available below. “My dad, my pops passed away recently. I have three brothers, [and] allegedly the police say my youngest brother… He shot my dad, like, killed my dad. And it’s like, my brother killed my dad. That shit is like unbelievable like you can’t even imagine. It’s like something out of a movie, you know. I’m still dealing with it like I don’t even know how to deal with it all the way completely.”

In January, producer Mike Will Made-It revealed that he and Swae had survived what could have been a deadly car crash.

“We could have been dead easily, but we made it out with just a couple bruises,” Mike Will said when sharing photos of the vehicle. “We here for a reason.”