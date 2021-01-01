Mike Will Made-It apparently kicked off the new year on a nearly tragic note.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning producer took to social media to reveal he and Swae Lee had survived a potentially deadly car crash. Mike Will posted a series of photos of the white totaled vehicle he and Swae were presumably driving. Though the damage looks pretty severe, the producer said he and the Rae Sremmurd member only sustained a couple of bruises.

"Thank u god. I'm paying attention to all the signs," he captioned the photos. "2021 we turning lemons to lemonade all year. We could have been dead easily, but we made-it out with just a couple brusies. We here for a reason."

The details of the crash, including when and where it occurred, have not been revealed. It's also unclear if there were any other drivers involved in the crash.

Mike Will experienced a similar incident back in 2016 when he revealed he was involved in a hit-and-run accident. The Georgia native posted a video that showed the damage to his AMG Mercedez-Benz, which was allegedly struck by a drunk driver who ran a red light.

"... Some drunk dude ran a red light, straight into me at an intersection we both had to be going at least 55mph," Mike Will captioned the video. "He left his car down the street trying to pull off, and then dipped off on foot like Foris Gump 🏃🏽...😂... still Dnt know how I survived this one w/o a scratch, only thing I can do is thank the man upstairs for shielding me in that AMG 🙌🏾. God is too good 🙏🏾 ...