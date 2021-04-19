The Rae Sremmurd brothers lost their stepfather Floyd Sullivan Jan. 2020 after he was reportedly fatally shot by their half-brother, Michael Sullivan. Last month, it was reported that Michael is facing a first-degree murder charge over the death of Floyd, who was shot multiple times. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee haven’t spoken publicly about the death of their step-father much, but now Swae has opened up about it in a new episode of his Snapchat show Swae Meets World.

“Everybody struggled in 2020, but it wasn’t just the pandemic for me. It was more than that. My dad, my pops passed away recently,” he said. “I have three brothers, [and] allegedly the police say my youngest brother… He shot my dad, like, killed my dad. And it’s like, my brother killed my dad. That shit is like unbelievable like you can’t even imagine. It’s like something out of a movie, you know. I’m still dealing with it like I don’t even know how to deal with it all the way completely.”

He went on to call the death of his father “traumatic,” with the situations around it making it even more difficult. “You can’t bring nobody back, so it’s like… It’s just so different,” he continued. The death of his father also impacted his focus on his work, which prompted him to bring up a visit to his father’s grave in Mississippi. “Shout out pops, man, he left a whole lot of legacy,” he said.

Michael’s mother Bernadette Walker has said that he suffers from Schizoaffective disorder, and it’s suspected he wasn’t taking his prescribed medications prior to the shooting. If convicted, Michael could face life in prison, although he does not face the possibility of the death penalty.

Watch the full episode of Swae Meets World above.