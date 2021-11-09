The relationship between Summer Walker and her ex London On Da Track has been contentious for a minute now, but it seemed to boil over on Tuesday when London suggested that he would be paid for the work he did on Summer’s sophomore effort Still Over It, a lot of which is about their former relationship.

“London on Da Track the first n***a in history to get paid off his own diss album,” wrote London on his Instagram Stories quoting one of his fans. It was revealed that the producer had either writing or production credits on ten songs on the new album, a claim that Summer quickly disputed.

“He didn’t WRITE shit and he didn’t PRODUCE shit either,” Summer wrote on social media on Tuesday after London’s claim went viral. “He just handpicked the n***as he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin hoes while I was PREGNANT.” She added that the most he might have contributed to Still Over It “was sprinkle a wind chime effect on a song that was already done.”

She continued, “The last album he actually did the work, and it was great project. He super talented, but for this album, lol no sir, but I guess guess the city boys is up, taking credit for ish you ain’t do and not actually having to take care of the kids you made. Lol ima go back to minding my business, this just triggered the hell out me.”

Regardless of all the behind-the-scenes drama, Summer’s sophomore album resonated with a lot of people and went on to smash numerous records upon its release last week. It was Apple Music’s biggest debut for an R&B album, and for any album by a woman-identified artist. The project currently is No. 1 in 40 markets on Apple Music and five markets on iTunes, while all 20 songs sit between No. 1 and No. 22 on the All-Genre Top Songs chart. It’s also projected to move between 180k and 210k EAUs in its debut week, and will likely take the No. 1 spot.