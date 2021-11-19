Styles P and Havoc have joined forces to form new hip-hop duo, Wreckage Manner.

As they gear up to release their self-titled collaborative album on December 3, the Lox wordsmith and Mobb Deep producer have shared their first single off the project, “Nightmares 2 Dreams.”

In tandem with the release, Havoc shared some thoughts about working with Styles P. “Making this piece of work reminded me of working with P (the late, great Prodigy of Mobb Deep),” he said in a statement. “Styles is an artist that I was a fan of over the years, so making this project was truly a pleasure.”

“Authentic, vibrant, quote-worthy, raw uncut hip hop,” Styles added. “Get ready for the ride!!!”

Wreckage Manner arrives just two months after Havoc teamed up with Philly rapper Dark Lo for their joint project Extreme Measures. Meanwhile, Styles P followed up the July release of his 14th studio album, Ghosting, with The Lox’s legendary Verzuz battle, as well as a scene-stealing guest spot on the Lox-featuring Donda track “Jesus Lord Pt. 2.”

Entirely produced by Havoc, the 10-track Wreckage Manner is scheduled to hit streaming services on Dec. 3. Until then, stream Styles P and Havoc’s new single now on all major platforms.