After a critically-acclaimed debut album in Reasonable Drought and a few features, Stove God Cooks has returned from his kitchen atop Trap Mountain to bless his subjects with some new fire. This time around, he tapped the People’s Champ French Montana—who himself knows a thing or two about coming up in NYC’s underground rap scene (Google Cocaine City).

Stove God knows as much and had this to say about why he grabbed French for the feature: “It’s always an honor to work with artists that have paved the way. When I put the record together I knew French would sound dope on it and he definitely didn’t disappoint! My new album and worldwide tour coming soon!”

The song sounds like nothing you’ve heard from Stove before and should help Stove Jesus get some radio play so he can bring the kitchen mainstream. Check out an early listen of “Dope” up top ahead of its official release on Friday (April 23).