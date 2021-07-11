Pop Smoke’s manager, Steven Victor has shared what appears to be a title on the late rapper’s forthcoming album.

Victor and Pop Smoke’s other manager, Rico Beats have been teasing the album’s release for some time, but have remained tight-lipped about possible features. Before the rapper’s second posthumous album arrives on Friday, fans can now get a sneak peek of what’s to come. Posters have been hung up around New York City and Los Angeles that contain QR codes to snippets from the project. All fans have to do is open Snapchat and point the camera on the poster to access the QR code.

A few have already been discovered and shared online from the forthcoming 17-track project.

Fans have been speculating that Dua Lipa will guest on the project since she recently posted Pop Smoke listening to her song “One Kiss” to her Instagram.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon dropped in July 2020, less than six months after he passed away that February. It opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with every track from the original version charting on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s deluxe edition came later with 15 additional tracks.