2021, not unlike its harrowing predecessor 2020, has been a uniquely grueling marathon of gloom. But the year has also given us a vast assortment of art we could lose ourselves in, including some surprising musical turns from both established creatives and newcomers alike.

On Wednesday, Spotify—in keeping with its annual tradition—unveiled the platform’s top artists (and songs and albums) of the year. Bad Bunny takes the No. 1 spot on the ranking of the most-streamed artists globally, while Drake is at the top among the most-streamed artists in the U.S. Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny round out the top 5 for the U.S. ranking.

As for songs, Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout hit “drivers license” was the most-streamed track in the U.S. and worldwide. The U.S. ranking sees another Rodrigo hit, “good 4 u,” coming in at No. 2 while the global ranking sees Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in that position ahead of tracks from the Kid LAROI, Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.

The streaming platform, which also launched the 2021 edition of its personalized Wrapped campaign on Wednesday, even broke down the year’s listening activity into a number of themed reveals, including data on UAP-related playlists and the most-streamed classics from decades gone by.

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift BTS Drake Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Songs Globally

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums Globally

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa Justice, Justin Bieber =, Ed Sheeran Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie TED Talks Daily The Daily

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

Drake Taylor Swift Juice WRLD Kanye West Bad Bunny

U.S. Most Streamed Songs

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

U.S. Most Streamed Albums

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen Planet Her, Doja Cat Justice, Justin Bieber Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Crime Junkie Call Her Daddy The Daily NPR News Now

Many of the artists seen in Spotify’s year-end coverage were recently announced to have received nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Ye, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift are among those whose most reent works are up for Album of the Year. For the full list of nominations, head here.