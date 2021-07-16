SpotemGottem has found himself behind bars.

According to Local 10, the 19-year-old rapper was taken into custody Thursday at a hotel in Aventura, Florida where officers reportedly found him lying in bed next to an AK-47. Authorities were executing a warrant for Spotem’s arrest in connection to an incident that took place last month in Miami Beach.

Local police say they were investigating the Jacksonville rapper—legal name Nehemiah Harden—after he allegedly pulled a gun on a parking garage attendant on June 20. According to a police report, the victim was in the middle of a shift when four Dodge Chargers parked in the garage. Shortly after, the attendant got into a dispute with the motorists over an $80 parking fee; It was at that time when Spotem allegedly leaned out the passenger window of one of the vehicles and pointed a firearm at the worker.

“You know what it is,” Spotem reportedly told the victim before the car sped away and broke the gate.

Spotem is now facing a handful of criminal charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact to a felony. The Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation database shows he was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on Thursday. He was granted an $18,500 bond during a court hearing Friday.

Spotem’s team has yet to comment on the arrest. The rapper, best known for his 2020 single “Beat Box,” is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Miami next weekend.