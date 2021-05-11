Soulja Boy is reportedly being sued by his ex over alleged sexual battery and domestic abuse.

An anonymous woman going by Jane Doe filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that she and the rapper dated on and off starting in 2007 and had a serious relationship between 2014 and 2019, but she could “no longer stand the abuse,” according to documents obtained by Page Six and TMZ.

Doe says that Soulja attacked her in 2015, resulting in a miscarriage. She also said she later had to have her uterine lining removed. She claims that three years later, the rapper “began to physically attack and yell at her” during the filming of their reality TV show. Doe also alleges that Soulja Boy physically removed her and her daughter from their shared home in 2019 and “gripped [Doe’s] neck and choked her while threatening her life” when she didn’t want to get back together.

Complex has reached out to a representative for Soulja Boy for comment.

Soulja’s ex, who is represented by Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, is suing him over domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and gender violence.

“Our client is fortunate she was able to escape Way’s reign of terror and domestic abuse,” Rahmani said in a statement. “Still, she struggles to rebuild her life as she deals with the stress, fear and humiliation she continues to suffer from the years she remained Way’s emotional and mental captive. She worries about her daughter’s security and safety and about her ability to re-establish her career. How many women’s lives will Way ravage before he is held accountable? We plan for it to end here.”

Soulja was previously accused of sexual assault by a former assistant earlier in the year. A rep told TMZ at the time that it was “nonsense,” adding that “Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman.”